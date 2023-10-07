Friday foot chase leads Tallahassee Police to 18-year-old murder suspect

Tallahassee Police have arrested an 18-year-old man following a deadly shooting that took place in August.

The shooting took place in Northwest Tallahassee in the area of the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center.

Police arrested the suspect Friday after a short foot chase. Video above shows how neighbors reacted the day after the shooting.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested one suspect in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 22 in the 1100 block of Dade Street.

Following a thorough investigation by TPD's Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined Dalterius Shorter and Zyion Kilpatrick attempted to rob two men in the 1100 block of Dade Street during an arranged firearms transaction. Investigative efforts revealed a physical altercation occurred before multiple gunshots were fired. During the exchange of gunfire, an adult male victim was struck and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Additionally, Shorter sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation collected physical evidence and witness statements that helped detectives identify Kilpatrick as a suspect and develop probable cause for an arrest. TPD’s Career Criminal Unit located Kilpatrick on Oct. 6 and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Additionally, Kilpatrick was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

This arrest is a testament to TPD's tireless efforts and dedication to bringing justice to the victim in this case. If you see something, say something. Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

ARRESTED:

Zyion Kilpatrick, 18, for first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted felony murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, and resisting arrest without violence.

