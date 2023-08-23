Tallahassee neighborhood experiences tragedy just steps from from Lawrence-Gregory Rec Center

Two shootings left two people dead a few feet away from the Lawrence-Gregory Recreational Center.

The incident made it the 15th homicide this year, according to TPD.

Hear from people who are fed up with the gun violence in their community in the video above.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

two shootings resulting in deaths, just feet away from this recreational center behind me. I'm Terry Gilliam in the Griffin Heights community where the incident left many members of the community disappointed and confused.

"I feel for when somebody got to go and tell the mom, your baby is gone, you're not going to see your baby no more."

That's Cynthia Moore, she's been in Griffin Heights all her life.

She says the gun violence in her neighborhood has gotten worse.

"But this right here is us against us. We are killing ourselves; we're taking ourselves down."

Tuesday night, two people were shot and killed--just feet away from Lawrence-Gregory Recreational Center. That center, packed with teens, less than 24 houses since the shooting.

It's also a few feet away from Griffin Middle School.

According to TPD from January 1st to August 23rd there have been 15 homicides.

This time last year, there were 16.

I talked with community members to get their take on the situation.

"I think about the impacts that this individual is going to prison for the remainder of their natural life. And then the other two victims are going to the grave for the remainder of their; you know what could have become, and what will never be."

That's Rudy Ferguson, he's a local pastor in the community and advocate.

QUESTION do you see the gun violence in the city of Tallahassee coming to a complete halt?"

"I don't know if we can ever stop it, but I believe we can find ways to intervene and prevent."

It's something Moore could agree with.

"Y'all need to come out and join these leaders and work with them so we can get this thing calmed down.”

TPD says t

