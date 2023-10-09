Finding light in the shades of tragedy: Family gives back to community that has supported them through loss

DCC is raising money for a new playground that will benefit children in their free HOPE mentorship program

The playground is being built in honor of the Goram family's late daughter, Lani

Watch the video to hear how they're giving back to the community that has helped them with their time in need

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A family giving back to their community that rallied round them after the loss of their little girl.

"Lani's life was so short. We didn't get to say I love you enough. We didn't get to hug her enough," said Katie Goram.

The Goram family have been sharing memories of their late daughter.

They said in the sorrow they found some light through giving back to the community that have supported them through these last difficult months.

The Goram family have been grappling with the loss of their 3 year old daughter, Lani, who passed away earlier this year.

"None of us realized how much she meant to all these poeple. There were probably over 100 people at the hospital that day," said Goram.

That's Roslyn, she's the oldest child to Katie and Jesse Goram.

Katie Goram said she has been leaning on her Christian faith and church community to pull her through. She said this experience has completely shifted their outlook on life.

"We've certainty learned how to love others even better, just by the way people have loved on and cared for us during this time," said Goram.

They're carrying this message through even further to give back to their community. They're building a playground to celebrate Lani's memory.

"Any time we drove past a playground, she pointed it out, she let us know it was there for sure," said Goram.

The playground will benefit children in the HOPE program at Downtown Community Church. It's a free service that offers mentorship to kids.

Director of the program, Monica Sanchez, said their community spirit has been so inspiring.

"Their heart to want to provide something that's outside of them," said Sanchez. "It's in honor of their daughter, but they want it to serve all the kids who come through our doors."

Sanchez said it will empower the children and enhance the program.

"For these kids to have something that's theirs, that is their space, is really going to change their experience," said Sanchez.

The Goram family and DCC are in collaboration with Pro Playgrounds. They are still accepting donations for the playground in honor of Lani's memory. They expect the work to start early next year.