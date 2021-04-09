Multiple new J&J clinics open despite nationwide J&J cutbacks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — CDC data shows 85 percent fewer doses will be shipped across the U.S, next week, although the cutbacks are not expected to impact the Big Bend. People in the Tallahassee area have three ways to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine just Saturday, including at the Al Lawson Center.

"We hope people will come out and take advantage of it," said Student Health Services Director Tanya Tatum. "We were pretty excited to have it to offer because there are some individuals who would really prefer the one-dose vaccine as opposed to the other ones with two doses. All are equally effective so if you really need or want the J&J come and see us and we'll have Saturday morning."

Tatum said vaccine rollout has been steady at FAMU, averaging about 200 people a day. Now thanks to a new shipment, the site will now be offering Moderna and Johnson and Johnson shots starting this weekend. The university will offer 100 shots each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bond Community Health is partnering with Family Worship and Praise Church for a pop-up J&J clinic also on Saturday. It will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, starting at 9 a.m. Bond CEO Dr. Temple Robinson said they're not worried Johnson & Johnson cutbacks will impact the Big Bend.

"We haven't been notified to expect any cutbacks right now," said Dr. Robinson. "We're just going to continue to order vaccines as per our allocation. So we'll see what the future brings."

Woodville Community Center is offering 600 shots Saturday but slots filled up within the first three days of signing up. Organizers said they saw the need and wanted to help.

"It was something that we needed to make sure that happened in the Woodville community," said Team Excellence International CEO Don Tolliver. "Under-served. Communities that are foregone, a lot of people in the city get their things but when you go to the outlying areas there's not too much support."

The group worked with County Commissioner Bill Proctor - who's now encouraging others to go to next weekend's pop-up clinic at Bethel AME Church. They will be giving vaccines to people 18-and-up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you'd like to make an appointment, you can contact Sylvia Petties at (850) 576-7501.

Proctor urges people to take advantage of the offers, especially since there is a limited supply.

"We're encouraging people to treat this like a flower," said Proctor. "Enjoy it while it's here, available and blooming."