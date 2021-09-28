Miya Marcano: Fort Lauderdale woman living in Orlando still missing

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — Miya Marcano's family is asking for the public's help finding the 19-year-old woman missing since Friday.

"We miss you and we're here and we're waiting for you," her aunt said.

It was a direct plea to the Fort Lauderdale native from her aunt. Marcano attends Valencia College in Orlando. She disappeared from her Orlando apartment.

"This family believes in God," her aunt said. "We believe in hope and we have faith."

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marcano's disappearance is suspicious. He and the family suspect foul play.

Armando Manuel Caballero, a 27-year-old maintenance worker where Marcano lived and worked, was a person of interest, he said.

"We now know that a maintenance-issued master key fob which Caballero was known to be in possession of was used to enter Miya's apartment Friday afternoon," Mina said.

But Caballero was found dead Monday from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment.

Marcano's family is sleeping in their cars in the parking lot of Marcano's complex, waiting for any development.

Her relatives are so anxious to find her they've started their own search and are handing out fliers.

"I am out there," her grandfather said. "I am pounding the beat looking."

Mina said Marcano vanished Friday just before she could board a flight home to Fort Lauderdale for the weekend.

