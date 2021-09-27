Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Person of interest' in woman's disappearance found dead

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This image provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, Fla., shows a part of a missing persons poster with an image of missing student Miya Marcano. On Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, authorities found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of Marcano, a central Florida college student who has been missing since Friday, Sept. 24. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Missing College Student Florida Miya Marcano
Posted at 6:55 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 18:55:15-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano. Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed.

Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano's apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming