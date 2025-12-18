Midday Update: Thomas County senior fights for safe housing, Backlash grows over Florida bear hunt, and more

Thursday, December 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) “I don’t want to freeze”: A Thomas County senior’s fight for safe housing. A lifelong Barwick resident has been living for years in a home without electricity, running water, or a bathroom because she cannot afford safer housing. A neighbor stepped in to find her a trailer, but the major repair costs show how limited and expensive senior housing options are in rural Thomas County.

“I don’t want to freeze”: A Thomas County senior’s fight for safe housing

2) Community pushes back over finalized proposal for TMH sale, groups looking for more data about impact of deal. The City of Tallahassee projects the deal will add more than $3.6 billion to the local economy and create over 900 jobs. Community groups are still concerned about the speed of the sale and are requesting more details.

Community push back over finalized proposal for TMH sale, groups looking for more data about impact of deal

3) Thomas County Central defeats Gainesville, wins 5A state title. The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets are the state's best once again. The team defeated the Gainesville Red Elephants in Georgia's 5A state football championship in Atlanta Wednesday night. The 62-21 blowout win capped off an unbeaten season for the Yellow Jackets.

4) Backlash grows over Florida bear hunt as kill numbers remain unreleased. The hunt opened Dec. 6 after a Leon County judge denied an emergency injunction that would have stopped it. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved 172 permits, arguing the limited hunt is needed to manage a growing bear population that has increasingly come into contact with people in some parts of the state. Before a unanimous vote in August, commissioners said agency biologists were confident the hunt would be sustainable.

Backlash grows over Florida bear hunt as kill numbers remain unreleased

5) Thursday Forecast: Showers will dominate most of the day, with temperatures warming up into the upper 60s. Skies will clear up tomorrow, with plenty of sunshine. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm into the 70s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.