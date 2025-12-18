First To Know Weather - Showers And Rain All Day

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Clouds and rain are the name of the game today. Scattered light to moderate showers will start us off this morning. Once we get into the afternoon the showers will become more widespread, and heavier. Thunder is also possible, but strong or severe storms are unlikely. We are looking at around 0.5"-1.5" on average across the Big Bend and south Georgia.

Temperatures are a lot warmer today. We will start off in the upper 50s, and warm up to the upper 60s. This will be dependent on when the rain comes through, because while it will increase humidity, the rain typically cools an area down.

Another round of light showers are possible tonight, but as we head further into Friday, skies will clear up and the sun will shine once again. This will lead to a very warm and sunny weekend.

