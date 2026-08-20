Midday Update: Recount in Tallahassee commission race, Bainbridge High School's Barbering Program, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, August 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Recount set for Tallahassee City Commission race after 24-vote margin separates candidates. Election workers will take another look at the ballots after a 0.06 percentage point margin separated second and third place in the Seat 3 race.

Recount set for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 race after 24-vote margin separates candidates

2) FSU and FAMU receive nearly $30 million to improve rural healthcare in North Florida. The funding comes through the Rural Health Transformation Program. FSU received more than $19 million, and FAMU received more than $10 million.

FSU and FAMU receive nearly $30 million to improve rural health care in North Florida

3) Bainbridge High School's Barbering Program prepares students for workforce with college credits. Through a partnership with Southern Regional Technical College, students can complete 12 of the 15 credits needed for a master barber license before graduating high school.

Bainbridge High School barbering program prepares students for workforce with college credits

4) US national debt surpasses record $40 trillion. Experts say the exploding debt and the latest record milestone are already affecting Americans' pocketbooks by raising borrowing costs.

US national debt hits $40 trillion

5) Thursday forecast. We will be hot again this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s, a Heat Advisory has been issued until 8:00 p.m. We are also in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Storm chances going up heat going down

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.