First To Know Weather - Storm Chances Going Up Heat Going Down

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are a little cooler this morning in the low to mid 70s. Skies will start off partly cloudy, but more sun will shine heading into the afternoon. We will be hot again this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s, a Heat Advisory is issued from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Abc 27

Storms and showers are likely again today, and a few isolated storms can become strong or severe. We are in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. There is no tornado threat, but strong gusts are possible. Storms can start as early as 2 P.M. but they will be strongest from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. This is not out of the ordinary for summer storms, especially with the amount of moisture and heat we have. In fact this has been the case over the last few days. Please be weather aware this afternoon and evening.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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