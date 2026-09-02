Midday Update: Potential Tallahassee gigafactory, School-zone speed cameras show mixed results, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, September 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee leaders pitch capital city region as ideal site for Tesla gigafactory. The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is actively recruiting industries like gigafactories to the region, but some residents have concerns about environmental and community impacts.

Tallahassee leaders pitch capital city region as ideal site for Tesla gigafactory

2) Tallahassee school-zone speed cameras show mixed results in first week of enforcement. Cameras flagged more than 2,400 potential violations during the first five school days, with some zones seeing drops in speeding while others saw increases.

Tallahassee school-zone speed cameras show mixed results in first week of enforcement

3) Florida puts license plate cameras on the clock as calls for broader limits grow. Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering permitted readers off state highways as Republicans and Democrats call for broader restrictions on technology that police credit with solving crimes and critics warn can track everyday life.

Florida puts license plate cameras on the clock amid calls for broader limits

4) Thousands of Decatur County children get free books as families honor Dolly Parton's literacy legacy. Enrollment in the local Imagination Library has nearly doubled since the country icon's passing, as the program works to close a reading gap in the county.

Thousands of Decatur County children get free books as families honor Dolly Parton's literacy legacy

5) Wednesday Forecast: We are in the low 90s this midday and should climb to the mid 90s by the late afternoon. Today, the temperatures will peak before a cool down brings us below average tomorrow. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to know weather - Changes are on the way (9-2-2026)

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