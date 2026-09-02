First To Know Weather - Temperatures Are On A Rollercoaster

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the mid to low 70s once again to start today. The pattern itself is not changing just yet, as high pressure remains stubborn. It will slowly break over the course of today. Rain chances will remain on the lower side, with most of the rain around our coastline, or to our south. Only a spotty thundershower will pop up for the rest of us.

By midday we will be in the low 90s, and should climb to the mid 90s by the late afternoon. Today the temperatures will peak before a cool down brings us below average tomorrow.

A trough of low pressure will replace the high after today, which increases the rain chances and drops the temperatures. It wont last for long as a new area of high pressure will follow the trough, bringing temperatures back above average into next week.

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