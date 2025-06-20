Midday Update: Murder suspect dies in Leon County Detention Center, Israel/Iran launch new strikes, & more

Friday, June 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Andrew Wiley, father of murder victim Lori Paige, died while in the Leon County Detention Center, Thursday. LCSO says Wiley suffered a medical emergency. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Wiley had been in custody since April when he was arrested in the death of his daughter, Lori, who was reported missing in June of 2023.

2) FAMU students say President Marva Johnson has a long road to earning student trust. Johnson was confirmed by the Board of Governors on Wednesday. Johnson's first day as president will be August 1.

3) More homes going up in Tallahassee and it’s changing the housing market. The housing market in Tallahassee is moving toward a more balanced market, according to housing experts, as the city sees more housing construction.

4) Israel and Iran launch new strikes even as diplomatic effort gets underway. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes a week into their war Friday as President Donald Trump weighed U.S. military involvement and new diplomatic efforts got underway.

5) Weekend Forecast: There will be plenty of sunshine as Summer officially begins. On Friday, temperatures will rise into the high 90s. Temperatures will remain the same throughout the weekend with possible scattered showers. First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch has the details below.

