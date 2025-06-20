Sunny skies Friday morning make way for scattered afternoon storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures early Friday morning have fallen into the low to mid 70s, with very muggy conditions coming along with mostly clear sky to start the day. Lots of sunshine over the course of the morning warms temperatures into the 80s after 9am and into the 90s by 1pm. Scattered storms come into play by mid to late afternoon, lingering into the evening hours. Highs reach the mid 90s as it stays hot and humid.

Summer begins at 10:42pm EDT tonight, bringing warm and humid weather with a few passing clouds overhead. Lows fall into the low to mid 70s again tonight, before scattered storms come into play each afternoon this weekend with highs in the mid 90s.

Rain coverage comes down a bit next week as high pressure takes over and brings only a few passing clouds and an isolated chance at a shower or storm. This will make it even hotter, with highs reaching the upper 90s, with the potential at one of the days making a run at the triple digits by the middle part of the week. Get ready for summer to arrive in full force!

