Midday Update: Lowndes Co. data center moratorium, remembering Dolly Parton & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, August 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Lowndes County commissioners approve 60-day moratorium on data center permits. The vote came after neighbors packed the commission chambers to weigh in on the proposal. Community members had called for a six-month moratorium.

Lowndes County commissioners approve 60-day moratorium on data center permits

2) Orchard Pond annexation withdrawn, but debate over 1,700 acres in northern Leon County continues. A letter from an attorney for Orchard Pond LLC points to the county's continued concerns and asks the city to remove the annexation from further public consideration.

Orchard Pond annexation withdrawn, but debate over 1,700 acres in northern Leon County continues

3) Dolly Parton, legendary country musician, dead at age 80. Parton's publicist Marcel Pariseau said her death followed "a brief battle with cancer."

Music icon Dolly Parton dead at 80

4) Amanda Marie Green and Austin Rogers look to replace Dr. Neal Dunn in Florida's 2nd Congressional District. Rep. Dunn announced his retirement from Congress earlier this year, setting up a race that could shift the balance of power on Capitol Hill.

Austin Rogers and Amanda Marie Green face off for Florida's Congressional District 2 seat in November

5) Wednesday forecast. Highs will be remaining in the low 90s today through Saturday as well. Afternoon rain and thunder will wind down after 9 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Day Like Yesterday

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