First To Know Weather - A Day Like Many Others (8-26-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s again this morning, and that will be the trend through the rest of the week. Highs will be remaining in the low 90s today through Saturday as well.

Storms and rain will wake up our friends along the coastline, but storms can start to pick up for the rest of us after 12 P.M. It is possible some of these storms can get stronger or possibly severe. However, we are not in a severe risk as of this morning. The rain and thunder will wind down after 9 P.M., clearing up completely around 11 P.M.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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