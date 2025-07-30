Midday Update: LCS Board approves a tentative budget, Florida Auto insurance rates drop, and more

Wednesday, July 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) LCS Board approves a tentative budget for the upcoming school year. The tentative budget calls for spending 2.5% less than last year. Superintendent Rocky Hanna said they had to use capital outlay funds to balance the budget this year.

2) Preparing for hurricane season: Local fuel distributor boosts capacity to enhance emergency response. Rainey Cawthon Distributors in Tallahassee has upgraded its facility to enhance fuel supply during emergencies. The facility now features a self-service fuel station and a backup power system for uninterrupted operations.

3) Auto insurance rates drop in Florida after years of increases, but will relief last? The top auto insurers in the state are cutting rates by an average of 6.5%. Some companies are slashing rates by as much as 11.5%, signaling what state leaders say is a much-needed shift toward market stability.

4) Wednesday Forecast: Another Heat Advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s with the heat index ranging between 105 - 111°. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

