Heat sticks around with limited shower activity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another hot day is in store with a few afternoon showers possible causing another heat advisory to be in effect.

It feels like we cannot get rid of this heat! Highs Wednesday will quickly rise to the upper 90s, but feel like triple digits.

Yet another Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday as temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s with the heat index ranging between 105 - 111°.

Afternoon shower activity is possible, which could drop temperatures for a short period of time for some neighborhoods.

But as soon as the clouds clear and the sun comes out, temperatures will heat right back up.

As we move throughout the rest of the week, rain chances will increase each day with the highest chances over the weekend.

However, this will help high temperatures drop to the low 90s, back near our average.

Stay cool and hydrated!

