Midday Update: GCHS Head Coach responds to suspension recommendation, Extreme Heat Advisory, & more

Tuesday, July 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Gadsden County High Head Coach responds to suspension recommendation. The Florida High School Athletic Association has recommended a one-year suspension of Head Football Coach Russell Ellington and 8 players following findings of "registration irregularities." Ellington says the FHSAA's recommendation is being appealed.

2) Leon County School Board discusses charter school building and budget ahead of Tuesday's board meeting. Superintendent Rocky Hanna wants to file a complaint against the owner of the Renaissance Academy, Charter USA, over the possession of the property.

3) Drones could revolutionize school safety with new Campus Guardian Angel program in Florida. The program aims to enhance school safety by providing immediate situational awareness during threats.

4) Florida makes back-to-school sales tax holiday permanent, but critics say relief falls short. Starting this Friday, Florida families won’t just get a break on back-to-school shopping, they’ll get it every year. Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed a new law making the state’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday permanent, part of a $1.3 billion tax package passed by the legislature this year.

5) Tuesday Forecast: Another Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisories are in effect today. Highs will reach nearly triple digits. Scattered storms are expected to roll through during the afternoon and evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has details below.

