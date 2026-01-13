Midday Update: FSU receives $1m donation to expand food pantry, DeSantis rolls out insurance rate cuts, & more

Tuesday, January 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee CRA approves mural grant despite community pushback. Tallahassee's CRA approved a $30,000 mural grant despite neighbor concerns and pulled a construction grant from Monday's heated meeting agenda. Neighbors raised concerns about a proposed marijuana dispensary receiving CRA funding.

Tallahassee CRA approves mural grant despite community pushback at heated meeting

2) Lowndes Co. Commissioners approve major road, safety, and youth funding items. Commissioners approved road projects, VOCA grants, and $50,000 for youth delinquency prevention. The only item tabled was the proposed abandonment of Grice Road, pending further review.

Lowndes Commissioners approve major road, safety, and youth funding items

3) FSU receives $1 million donation to expand food pantry for students. This is the largest one-time donation to FSU Student Affairs in history. The Food for Thought pantry has been serving students since 2009.

Florida State University receives $1 million donation to expand food pantry for students

4) DeSantis rolls out insurance rate cuts, Dems warn of "fragile" market. On Monday, Florida's governor offered up his plans for property insurance next session, and they were: stay the course. Gov. Ron DeSantis says recent reforms have the market in good shape and getting better, announcing rate cuts for Citizens' policyholders Monday morning.

Gov. DeSantis announces insurance rate cuts

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll be staying cold for the near future but temps will be warmer today as we get into the 60s. Temperatures could stay out of freezing tonight before a front sweeps through for tomorrow morning and afternoon. Scattered showers can start as early as 6:00 a.m with more substantial rain around 9:00 a.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Sun Today Rain Tomorrow

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.