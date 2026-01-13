First To Know Weather - Sun Today, Rain Tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The cold remains for this morning. In fact it is freezing across most of our area, with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. Luckily there is little wind to make us feel even colder. The sun will be shining all day today, letting us cook up into the low 60s. We could get closer to average this afternoon, while our mornings stay below average. Tonight a small warm up could be in store.

Temperatures could stay out of freezing tonight before a front sweeps through for tomorrow morning and afternoon. Scattered showers can start as early as 6 A.M. with more substantial rain around 9 A.M. While this first round will end around 2 P.M, another dose of showers can come through, around 11 P.M. Wednesday night into Thursday, ending before sunrise. Rainfall totals will be light at around 0.10"-0.25" or less. While the temperatures should stay out of freezing, we cannot rule out the possibility of something frozen falling from the sky. This chance is for south Georgia, but still remains very unlikely. If we do get either patchy slush or ice, it will not stick to the ground.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.