Midday Update: FSU baseball falls to Oregon, LA ICE protest arrests, Thomasville's 1st food truck, & more

Monday, June 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Dozens arrested in Los Angeles overnight after days of violent anti-ICE protests. Following days of unrest, downtown Los Angeles has been designated an unlawful protest zone. On Sunday, clashes between protesters and police resulted in over two dozen arrests. National Guard troops, dispatched to California by President Donald Trump, arrived to help control the demonstrations.

2) Florida State falls to Oregon 14-10 in crucial game 3 during Corvallis Super Regional on Sunday. The Seminoles beat Oregon State 3-1 on Saturday to avoid elimination after the Beavers rallied to win the opener 5-4 in 10 innings. Florida State played in its record 19th super regional, and its 61 postseason appearances and 211 postseason wins are second in NCAA history.

3) First food truck opens in Thomasville after year-long battle. Jamerican Eats nearly didn’t launch due to confusing and expensive requirements. Owners say the process included health permits, commercial equipment, and even a buried grease trap.

4) Monday Forecast: Storm chances stay scattered through afternoons this week. Today's storms could become strong at times with hail and gusty winds. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

