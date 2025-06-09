Storm chances stay scattered through afternoons this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are walking out to some STICKY conditions early Monday morning.

PHEW! It is already warm and humid... a good indicator of how much rain we could see out of storms Monday afternoon.

Our atmosphere is very saturated, so slow-moving storms could dump lots of rain over areas creating extra water on roadways and low-lying areas.

If you come across a flooded area, make sure to turn around and find an alternate route.

Storms Monday afternoon could become strong at times with hail and gusty wind possible out of some storms.

While every day has scattered storm chances this week, not all will be severe.

We will keep an eye on storms Monday and keep you up-to-date on-air and online.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.