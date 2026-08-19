Midday Update: Florida Primary Election results, Manatee deaths in Wakulla County, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, August 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

***Find full election results by clicking here.

1) Tallahassee mayoral race heads to runoff as Matlow and Ausley advance from primary. Matlow led with about 36% of votes and Ausley followed with 34% out of a total 41,384 votes cast.

Tallahassee mayoral race heads to runoff as Matlow and Ausley advance from primary

2) Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 race headed to runoff. P.J. Perez finished first, but just 24 votes separate Tom Derzypolski and Talethia O. Edwards for second place. A recount will likely be needed to determine the second finalist.

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 race headed to runoff; recount likely to determine second finalist

3) U.S. Representative Byron Donalds wins GOP nod for governor in Florida to face former Rep. David Jolly. They will compete to replace Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is barred from running for a third consecutive term.

Rep. Donalds wins GOP nod for governor in Florida, to face former Rep. Jolly

4) Wakulla River manatee deaths prompt calls for boaters to slow down and stay vigilant. Four manatees have been found dead on the Wakulla River since June, causing a local business owner to speak out.

Wakulla River manatee deaths prompt calls for boaters to slow down and stay vigilant

5) New federal housing law aims to boost supply. The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is now in effect, but local advocates say rising rents and stagnant wages are already pushing South Georgia families to the edge.

New federal housing law aims to boost supply, but South Georgia residents say affordability squeeze is already here

6) Wednesday Forecast. We are in the low 90s this midday and will climb to the upper 90s again. A Heat Advisory has been issued until 8:00 p.m. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Near Record Heat Continues

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