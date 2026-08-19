First To Know Weather - A Couple More Near Record Days

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the mid to low 70s this morning, with a little less humidity. We will get hotter this afternoon possibly close, but not reaching record temperatures. We did break and match records the last two days in Tallahassee by reaching 100°, even for a brief moment.

We are in the low 90s this midday and will climb to the upper 90s again. A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 A.M. until 8 P.M. The heat index can get as high as 110° or maybe more in some areas. Storms will pop up after 2 P.M. and it is possible they can cool off a given area. Some storms can get strong or severe like yesterday, be weather aware this late afternoon.

Cooler air is on the way. A front will bring drier air into the area by Sunday, lowering the rain chances and bringing temperatures back to average in the low 90s.

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