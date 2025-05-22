Midday Update: FAMU alumni group plans to boycott President-elect, Florida's potential bear hunt, & more

Thursday, May 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) "Keepers of the Flame" FAMU alumni group plans boycott to oppose Marva Johnson as university president. Johnson was nominated by university trustees last week and is subject to confirmation by the Board of Governors on June 18.

2) Next developments in the case against Andrew Wiley, facing second-degree murder charges for Lori Paige's death. Wiley's case management conference is set for Monday, June 2nd. Paige was first reported missing by her father in June 2023. After a 22-month-long search, her remains were found in Thomas County, Georgia.

3) Florida moves toward first black bear hunt in a decade amid fierce debate.Florida wildlife officials have taken a major step toward reinstating a black bear hunt for the first time in nearly a decade. The controversial move is drawing heated responses from hunters, conservationists, and animal rights activists alike.

4) Thursday Forecast:Following a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out for boaters on the Apalachee Bay or our southernmost counties in the Big Bend. First to Know MeteorologistRiley Winchhas the details below.

