Midday Update: DeSantis signs $117.4B budget, Madison School Board & Jefferson County agreement halted, & more

Tuesday, July 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) DeSantis signs $117.4B budget, avoiding shutdown with hours to spare. Just hours before a potential state government shutdown, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s $117.4 billion budget into law Monday, ending a drawn-out and contentious legislative session that tested Republican unity and raised tensions across the Capitol.

DeSantis signs budget to avoid shutdown

2) Senate approves 'Big Beautiful Bill' after VP Vance casts tiebreaking vote. The Senate approved President Donald Trump's signature budget legislation dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill" after Vice President JD Vance provided the tiebreaking vote at the U.S. Capitol midday Tuesday. Three Republican senators joined all 47 Democrats in opposing the bill. Prior to its passage on Tuesday, the Senate voted on a series of proposed amendments to the bill starting early Monday, which extended well into Tuesday morning. The Senate considered 46 different amendments in what was being dubbed as a "vote-a-rama."

Vance poised to break tie on 'Big Beautiful Bill' after overnight Senate session

3) Madison school board rescinds agreement to share staff with Jefferson County. Board members say they are concerned with last-minute amendments to job descriptions for the administrative roles.

Madison school board rescinds agreement to share administrative staff with Jefferson County after contract changes

4) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures top off in the high 80s as storms will roll through during the afternoon hours. Rain will be heavy at times. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Storms move inland Tuesday with heavy rain possible

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.