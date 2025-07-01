Storms develop along coastline early, move inland in afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and storms form along the coastline early Tuesday morning.

Scattered storm activity moves inland throughout the afternoon.

Some rain will be heavy at times.

There is a lot of moisture for our storms to pull from, so we could see heavy pockets of rain into early evening hours.

This rinse and repeat forecast continues through Thursday.

By Friday, July 4th, chances of rain look to shift south.

That's bad news for places along the Peninsula, but it is great news for places like the Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods looking to get outside for the holiday afternoon.

Storms will still be around Friday, but they will not be as widespread.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.