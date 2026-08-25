Midday Update: Derzypolski advances to runoff, Gadsden Co. sales tax plan sent to ballot & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, August 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 race heads to November runoff after 15-vote margin. Tom Derzypolski advanced to the general election over Talethia Edwards following two recounts in Leon County.

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 race heads to November runoff after 15-vote margin

2) Gadsden County voters to decide on half-cent sales tax increase for school funding. The Gadsden County School District estimates the tax increase could generate between $2 million and $3 million in its first year.

Gadsden County voters to decide on half-cent sales tax increase for school funding

3) After primary loss, Jay Collins leaves door open to political future. Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins (R) says he is focused on finishing his current job and helping reunite Republicans following a bruising primary for governor. What comes after January, however, remains undecided.

After primary loss, Jay Collins leaves door open to political future

4) Grady County protecting vulnerable neighbors with free scent kits. The office is distributing 200 free scent preservation kits to help search dogs quickly locate missing children with special needs and seniors at high risk of wandering.

Grady County moves to protect vulnerable neighbors at high risk of wandering with free scent kits

5) Friday forecast. Storms will pop up around 2 p.m. and some of them could become severe. We are in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather again this afternoon. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another round of afternoon storms

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