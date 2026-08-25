First To Know Weather - Scattered Storms Again Today

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s again this morning. While that is the same as yesterday the afternoon temperatures certainly wont be. Our highs are going to be closer to average than we have been since August 6th. We are also not in a heat advisory today, and likely wont be for the rest of the week.

Storms will pop up around 2 P.M. and some of them could become severe. We are in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather again this afternoon. Our main threats. much like yesterday, will be strong gusts and frequent lightning. These will be scattered and hit or miss, so be weather aware this afternoon and evening.

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