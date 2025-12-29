Midday Update: Cold front on the way, North Florida Wildlife asks for Christmas tree donations, and more

Monday, December 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: Today's temps will top out in the low 70s to upper 60s, but things are about to get cold. Tonight we'll dip into the 30s. Today will be the warmest day of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has details below.

2) North Florida Wildlife asks for Christmas tree donations to support animal care. One donated Christmas tree can provide twice the amount of browse, saving staff significant time. Trees also serve as enrichment, encouraging natural behaviors like climbing, sniffing, and problem-solving.

3) From setback to storefront: Vendors rebuild after Flea Market Tallahassee closed. After Flea Market Tallahassee closed in July, dozens of vendors lost their main source of income, forcing families to scramble for work and stability. Some vendors refused to give up, relocating to Crossway Shops on Crawfordville Road and turning a major setback into a new beginning for their businesses.

4) Can’t return it? Unload unwanted holiday gifts, and maybe earn money. This Christmas, did you find yourself saying "you shouldn't have" and actually meaning it? Last holiday season, the financial services company Finder estimated 53% of Americans opened at least one unwanted gift, averaging $72. But instead of tossing unneeded items in a closet or worse, the trash, there are smarter ways to use them and even put some cash in your pocket.

