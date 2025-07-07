Midday Update: Central Texas flooding latest, Locals react to Flea Market Tallahassee closing, and more

Monday, July 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Central Texas flooding: 82 lives lost as search for those missing continues. A devastating flash flood in Central Texas over the weekend has left at least 82 people dead — including 28 children — as rescue workers are still scouring the devastation near San Antonio in search of those missing. State officials warn that the death toll may continue to rise. President Trump has signed a disaster declaration for Texas, but is still facing questions about the federal response, denying any negative impact from recent cuts to the NWS.

2) New Florida law enhances boater accountability. A teenager's tragic death on the water has sparked sweeping changes for boaters across Florida. Lucy’s Law is a new statewide measure aimed at holding reckless boaters accountable.

3) Vendors and customers react to news of Flea Market Tallahassee closing. Vendors were notified Saturday that Flea Market Tallahassee will close on July 27 due to storm damage from January. At one point, more than 300 booths were damaged or out of commission due to the snow and ice.

4) Monday Forecast: Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but it could feel like the high 90s to low 100s due to the humidity. Afternoon, spotty storms are possible. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

