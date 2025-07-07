Scattered afternoon storms with hot, humid days ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Southwest wind will help bring in moisture to our atmosphere this week.

Morning isolated showers near the Big Bend coastlines will become widespread inland through the afternoon.

During the afternoon, spotty storms develop across inland neighborhoods-especially where the sea breeze boundary sets up.

As the week moves on, we can see more chances of storms.

Heavy rain at times are possible withing storms, too.

If it isn't raining for your neighborhood, it will be hot and sticky!

Highs will top out in the low 90s, but it could feel like the upper 90s or low 100s!

Stay cool and dry this week!

