Midday Update: Camp Out for Hunger initiative, Community Stakeholders to hold TMH-FSU town hall, and more

November 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Camp Out for Hunger to help 2,500 Big Bend families put food on the table this Thanksgiving: Adams Radio Group’s “Camp Out for Hunger” is collecting canned and non-perishable food through Sunday at the Thomasville Road Walmart. Second Harvest of the Big Bend plans to serve 2,500 families this Thanksgiving. They'll serve 1,500 through an in-person distribution and another 1,000 via home deliveries.

2) Community Stakeholders to hold town hall meeting to discuss TMH-FSU partnership: Organizers said they wanted to give community members a chance to ask questions. Key topics they want to be discussed include Board representation, access to indigent care, and defining community representation.

3) Madison County veteran returns home after losing everything in Hurricane Helene: A Madison County veteran and his wife are finally seeing their new home. Ed and Sandra Brown have lived in a motel since losing their home a year ago.

4) Trump-backed Byron Donalds faces growing field in 2026 Florida governor’s race. Florida’s 2026 Republican race for governor is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years, with several prominent conservatives either officially in or weighing a run to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, backed by President Donald Trump, remains the early frontrunner but is now facing new pressure from former House Speaker Paul Renner.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Our cold front has passed, and we'll return to normal temperatures for this time of year. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 60s and low 70s as high pressure brings in warmer air from the west. Lows will remain in the 40s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

