First To Know Weather - Heat Makes A Comeback

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another morning for coats, hats, and scarves — but changes are on the way!

We are under a widespread freeze warning again today until 8 a.m. While some areas are colder than yesterday, others are warmer. Some cities are even slightly above freezing, despite the warning. It is still very cold out there, so be sure to stay warm as you start your day.

Conditions will change throughout the day. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 60s and low 70s as high pressure brings in warmer air from the west. Moisture will slowly build back as well, with circulation around the high drawing in air from the Gulf. Together, these factors will help warm us back to average and even above average over the next few days.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.