Midday Update: 43 missing children recovered in North Florida operation, Florida-style ‘Halo Act’, and more

Friday, December 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) U.S. Marshals recover 43 missing children in North Florida operation, including a one-year-old from Leon Co. Operation "Northern Lights" required a combination of federal and local agencies. LCSO said the children are now in contact with local service providers to ensure they have the counseling and help they might need.

2) WCSO looking for the public's help in identifying a pendant found near human remains found in Wakulla County. The remains were found off of Curtis Mill Road and Forest Road 399-Z in Sopchoppy on October 30th. They are believed to be a white male, 48-65 years old.

3) North Florida workers face uncertain future as unemployment reaches 4-year high. The latest federal jobs report shows warning signs for workers across the country and here in North Florida. A local economist breaks down what rising unemployment could mean for families and small businesses in the Big Bend.

4) Florida-style ‘Halo Act’ heads to Capitol Hill amid ICE enforcement tensions. U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody has introduced the Halo Act, a bill that would make it a federal crime to knowingly approach or remain within 25 feet of a federal immigration enforcement officer after being told to stay back— if the intent is to interfere with the officer’s work, threaten physical harm, or harass them.

5) Weekend Forecast: We'll be warming up into the 70s over the weekend. It will be a great time to get outdoors as there will be plenty of sunshine. We will not see the potential for rain again for at least a week and a half, so soak up the warmth and the sun.