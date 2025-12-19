First To Know Weather - Warming To Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — After a great rain event yesterday we are calming down for the rest of the week. Staying warm this morning and afternoon in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight we will be plummeting down to frosty and freezing in the mid to low 30s.

Despite the colder air overnight, the afternoons will be surprisingly above average. This will be more apparent coming off the weekend, and starting next week. Temperatures will be staying in the low 70s and upper to mid 60s all the way to Christmas day, and beyond. Skies will be clearing today, and they will also be clear throughout the entire weekend, and next week.

We will not see the potential for rain again for at least a week and a half, so soak up the warmth, and the sun.

