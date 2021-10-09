Memorial ruck held for TFD Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Deputy Chief Richard Jones wants to make sure the world doesn't forget his friend of four years Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey.

"Sarah would be very proud to see a community group doing an event in her honor," said Jones.

For the Ruck Tallahassee Crew, they say that won't be an issue.

"We're doing this ruck in honor of Sarah and everything that she has done for the community," said organizer Alan Hanstein.

Over a dozen friends and family members of Lt. Cooksey joined in a four-mile ruck in her honor.

Carrying anywhere from 20 to 45 pounds, the walk is something Sarah has done in the past for fallen service members in the past and Tallahassee Ruck decided to return the favor.

"It's only natural that after these tragic events that we would want to do this to honor Sarah," said Hanstein. "The only sad part is that as I was planning this, she was the first person I thought to call to plan it."

Four miles of sweat and tears for someone who meant so much to her community, and her department.

"To say I miss her would be an understatement, said Jones. "She's irreplaceable."

A celebration of life for Lieutenant Cooksey will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at City Church.