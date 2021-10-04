Community mourns the loss of Tallahassee Fire Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "She touched lives when she was just being Sarah, not doing Pink Heals or the Tallahassee Fire Department, just her…she was a light."

A tragic loss is being felt across the Leon County community. Tallahassee Fire Lieutenant, Sarah Cooksey, was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Sunday night.

Those who knew and worked with her, describe her as a major part of the community, and her impact goes way beyond her job with the fire department.

A person who meant so much to so many, her legacy of helping others will leave a lasting impact on everyone she knew.

"I'll always remember the great things that she did here and the legacy that she left."

Tallahassee Fire Department Public Information Officer, President and CEO of Pink Heals Tallahassee, and so much more.

Lieutenant Sarah Cooksey spent her life putting others first. As a public information officer for the fire department, she was always ready to spring into action to keep citizens safe and make sure people know exactly what's going on in their community.

From responding to a fire in 2018 at a local restaurant, "we got the fire knocked down and under control within the hour," to dedicating a Pink Heals fire truck to a family whose young son lost his battle to a terminal illness.

"just kind of like a sign from heaven saying this was meant to be in our community."

Deputy Chief, Richard Jones, of the Tallahassee Fire Department worked with her for years saying Lieutenant Cooksey was an ultimate professional dedicated to being a public servant...but it went beyond that. She had a unique passion to serve her community…by making sure people have the right information to keep them safe, always.

Chief Jones said, "coming into a male-dominated world in the fire service, she fought hard and showed her heart and her energy."

She worked with Rachelle Denmark on the nonprofit, Pink Heals, to help support individuals battling cancer.

Lieutenant Cooksey also participated and volunteered in several events to raise awareness for breast cancer and other causes. Denmark says giving back and making a difference is something she wants to carry on to honor Lieutenant Cooksey.

Denmark said, "she shone so brightly and still be that light to others that's what she would want...no one can fill her shoes for sure she was a unique, special individual it's just grief and we're going to definitely feel the loss."

Her colleagues say this loss is a hole that will never be filled. As for now, it's too early to say when services will be.

