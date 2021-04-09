Memorial announced for 2nd victim of fatal March crash, Chiles student Makayla Campa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A memorial for Makayla Campa will be held on April 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Goodwood Museum and Gardens.

Campa was one of two Chiles High School students who died following a crash on North Meridian Road on the morning of March 29. Caden Staats died at the scene.

Campa was in critical condition following the crash and was declared braindead two days later, according to the family.

Those attending the memorial are welcome to bring photographs or memorabilia to place on a memorial board to create memories of Campa.

The Chiles School Principal, Joe Burgess gave the following statement:

It is with deep sorrow that we have been asked to share the following information with you following the passing of our beloved student, Makayla Campa. We thank you for your thoughts, prayers and continued support for Makayla’s family and Chiles High School. Administration and Guidance are visiting classes to talk to students and offer counseling to them. If students have cards or want to make cards of expression for their love and support, our guidance office will be open throughout the week to do that. We will make sure the family receives their works of expression.

