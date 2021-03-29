Chiles High School student victim of fatal crash on Meridian Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a fatal crash on North Meridian Road Monday morning.

TPD says the vehicle was traveling north on Meridian Road when the driver left the roadway and struck several trees.

Sadly, one juvenile passenger, 9th-grade Chiles High School student Caden Staats succumbed to his injuries. The school says there will be counselors on site Monday and Tuesday.

A second juvenile passenger is in serious condition. The driver sustained minor injuries.

This is an open and active investigation.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.