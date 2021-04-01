Chiles High School student declared 'brain dead' following Monday's crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles High School student in critical condition following the fatal crash on North Meridian Road Monday morning is no longer showing brain activity, according to the girl’s godmother, Amanda Osborn.

Osborn says doctors declared 15-year-old Makayla Campa brain dead around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The family has kept her on life support so she can be an organ donor, “so her spirit and love can live on in the life of others,” according to a statement.

The Campa family says they appreciate the outpouring of support and prayer the Tallahassee and Chiles communities have shown them this week, releasing the following statement:

"The family of Makayla Campa would like to thank the community for all the love and support that has been poured into their lives. We would like to continue to lift up all the families involved in this tragedy. As of 1030 am Wednesday morning the family was notified that Makyala no longer had brain activity. The family has decided to donate her organs so her spirit and love can live on in the life of others. We will continue to update the community once services are finalized."

-Amanda and Matt Osborn, God parents of Makayla for Danyell and Michael, parents

At this time, no funeral arrangements have been made, but the family is working on organizing a service.

Reportedly, she was the girlfriend of Caden Staats who died Monday as a result of the crash.

PC: Matt Osborn Makayla Campa

Representatives from Chiles High School said fundraisers have been established and Staats funeral is planned for Monday, April 5.

Thoughts and prayers for Makayla Campa and all those who know and love her. Posted by Chiles High School on Thursday, April 1, 2021

The driver sustained minor injuries.

This is an open and active investigation.