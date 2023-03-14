Man indicted in connection to Quincy shooting

Arderrious Smith, who was arrested in connection to a deadly Quincy shooting in August, was indicted for first degree murder on Monday in Gadsden County.

Smith was charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of shooting at, into, or within a vehicle.

Back in August 2022, Smith was accused of shooting and killing Quadre Kirkland around U.S. Highway 90 and South Jackson Street on August 21. Once Quincy Police Department officials arrived at the scene, Kirkland was found lying on the ground near a black four door sedan.

Kirkland was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased from a gunshot wound.

