Man convicted of armed robbery at an arcade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for an armed robbery that occurred in 2019.

According to a news release provided by the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Johnny L. Battles Jr. was convicted Friday of armed robbery with a firearm and sentenced to 30 years in prison, but must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Two years of probation is required after the prison term.

According to the state attorney’s office, on April 26, 2019, Battles entered the Arcade Center located at 1899 North MLK Blvd. in Tallahassee.

Based on witness accounts and surveillance video, Battles entered the business, brandished a handgun, and fired the handgun towards the ceiling while stating his intention to rob the business.

He next pointed the firearm at the clerk and demanded money – the clerk complied.

Battles left the business with approximately $4,000.

Battles was arrested on May 10, 2019.