Locals react to Supreme Court ruling on refusing art service to LGBTQ+

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — People in Florida and the Big Bend are reacting to the Supreme Court decision ruling in favor of a web designer refusing service to a same-sex couple.

Mary Milton, a local woman who grew up in Tallahassee, said this makes her think of the discrimination she faced as a young woman in the 60s.

Milton said she worries this ruling will open the door for other businesses to discriminate against certain groups of people.

"As a young lady when I was growing up here in Leon County, riding the bus with my mother, we had to sit to the back of the bus," Milton said.

Mary Milton grew up in Tallahassee before it was integrated.

She said the Supreme Court Ruling allowing artists to refuse service to people based on ideology reminds her of when she was denied services at local businesses.

"If you own any business, you should serve all people," Milton said.

The US Supreme Court ruled Friday in favor of a Christian web-designer being allowed to refuse service to a same-sex couple.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the court's opinion that artwork is protected speech under the constitution and not considered a public accommodation.

Anthony Verdugo with the Christian Family Coalition of Florida agreed.

"There's a difference between creative services and serving someone a burger for example," Verdugo said. "That's a public accommodation, you eat, you leave."

He said that forcing someone to create a message they don't agree with is censorship.

"The government shouldn't compel any American to speak a message they don't agree with based on the conscience, based on their faith, or for whatever reason," Verdugo said.

Milton disagreed and said people are using their religion to discriminate against others, like LGBTQ people.

"We are all equal. And I think that they should be served like anyone else," Milton said.

