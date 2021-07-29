Local leaders to unveil campus mural at Raa Middle School Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students at Augusta Raa Middle School will have some inspiration to look forward to this coming school year.

With Leon County Schools opening their doors to students again in a couple of weeks, leaders in the Tallahassee community commissioned a brand new mural for everyone to see at the school.

Commissioned by the Leadership Tallahassee Class 37, international muralists Sarah painter and Cosby Hayes worked day and night to put the finishing touches on the artwork.

Along with Hayes and Painter, students were able to get creative and help paint the mural.

The goal was to give students a renewed sense of pride, community spirit and boost student morale.

"Our students have had a tough year last year with dealing with the pandemic, COVID and all of the restrictions that are placed on our students and as a result, many of our kids could not express themselves artistically as they would like," said Raa Middle School Principal Marcus Scott.

The unveiling of the new mural will take place at a ceremony Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the middle school.