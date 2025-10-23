Local Head Start programs closing due to government shutdown, per release; press conference to be held Friday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Five Head Start Centers in the Big Bend will be closing on Friday, October 24th, due to the government shutdown. In a press release from the Tallahassee Urban League, 378 children will be impacted by the closures. The programs serve children across Leon, Jefferson, and Madison counties.

The release states that most parents who use Head Start can't afford to place their children in a daycare program. Due to this, Bethel Baptist and Anderson Chapel are stepping up to help parents during these closures. However, one more location is needed, along with donations to help buy food for breakfast and lunch for at least two weeks.

On Friday, October 24th, the Tallahassee Urban League, Head Start staff, Bethel Baptist, Anderson Chapel, and others will be holding a press conference. It will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Tallahassee Urban League.

Earlier this week, ABC 27 Neighborhood Reporter Lentheus Chaney spoke to parents about the potential closures and what it would mean.

Head Start services at risk as government shutdown looms in Big Bend region

