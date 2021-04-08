Leon County Schools releases 2021 graduation plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big news for parents in Leon County: parking lot commencement ceremonies will not happen this year. Leon County School district has signed off on the return of in-person graduations.

LCS said they will be setting up a stage right on the field where they will spread out graduates to maintain social distancing. Each graduate can have six tickets for family and friends to watch them from the stands. Superintendent Rocky Hanna said, while many details are still in the works, they'll be following CDC guidelines to help them finish the school year off safely.

"By their protocols and practice we've been able to keep schools open where many schools across the country have remained closed," said Hanna. "I'm really proud of the work we've done. What we don't want to do though, is take a step back and have some type of community event that's negatively affecting the health and welfare of our people."

While spectators aren't required to wear a mask in the stands, all graduates will be wearing them. Superintendent Rocky Hanna said they wanted to do what they could so the teens would have the opportunity to mark the milestone right alongside their peers.

"We're just happy for this year's class," said Hanna. "We're so proud of what they've overcome but we want to give them something special to remember. A graduation ceremony is the least we can do."

Ceremonies will begin at 8 p.m. Family will be allowed in at 7 p.m. It all starts Monday, June 7, with Sail High School. A different class will cross the stage each night that week.

For a complete list of graduation ceremonies and times, please click here.