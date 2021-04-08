Leon County Schools announces spring 2021 graduation schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools announced Thursday that it will host in-person and drive-thru graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

LEON COUNTY VIRTUAL SCHOOL June 2, 2021, at Chiles High School, 6:30 p.m.

SUCCESS ACADEMY AND SECOND CHANCE AT THE GHAZVINI LEARNING CENTER June 10, 2021, at GLC Parking Lot (Drive-in), 5:00 p.m.

GRETCHEN EVERHART SCHOOL June 3, 2021, at Generations Church, 3080 W. Tennessee, 7:00 p.m.

SAIL HIGH SCHOOL June 7, 2021, at Gene Cox Stadium, 601 Paul Russell Road, 8:00 p.m.

LAWTON CHILES HIGH SCHOOL June 8, 2021, at Gene Cox Stadium, 601 Paul Russell Road, 8:00 p.m.

AMOS P. GODBY HIGH SCHOOL June 10, 2021, at Gene Cox Stadium, 601 Paul Russell Road, 8:00 p.m.

JAMES S. RICKARDS HIGH SCHOOL June 11, 2021, at Gene Cox Stadium, 601 Paul Russell Road, 8:00 p.m.

LEON HIGH SCHOOL June 12, 2021, at Gene Cox Stadium, 601 Paul Russell Road, 8:00 p.m.

ADULT & COMMUNITY EDUCATION June 3, 2021, at ACE-526 Appleyard Drive (Drive-thru), 6:00 p.m.

HERITAGE TRAILS COMMUNITY SCHOOL (HTCS) June 3, 2021, at HTCS Multi-purpose Room, 5:00 p.m.

LEONC HIGH SENIOR EVENTS

Promenade – This is a Leon High school, Seniors-only event. Underclassmen and students from other schools will not be permitted entry into the event. Students will get dressed up and walk the red carpet and have photo opportunities by professional photographers. The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Awards Program - A video of the recipients receiving their awards will be created and shared through Listserv, Remind and will be placed on the Leon High School webpage.

Seniors Last Day – June 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., we will host a Senior Celebration on the Practice Fields. This will be done in conjunction with Project Graduation, hosted by Leon’s amazing PTO. There will be games, food, music and raffles for students to win door prizes including gift cards and big-ticket items for their dorm. (You must be present to win!) To end the celebration, chorus will sing around the lion for the last time.

Cap & Gown Distribution – June 8, 9, 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the bus ramp. Students will turn in their Leon High School-issued Chromebook and charger and then will be given their cap, gown, tassel, honor cord (if applicable), tickets for graduation, and other Class of 2021 paraphernalia. ALL DEBTS MUST BE PAID IN ORDER TO RECEIVE YOUR ITEMS. Be on the lookout for another email about Senior obligations.

Graduation Rehearsal – TBD. Graduation Rehearsal is a mandatory event that will likely be on June 11. As soon as the date and time are confirmed by the county, we will send out another email.

Graduation – June 12 at 8 p.m. at Cox Stadium. Each senior will receive SIX tickets for graduation. Masks are required to be worn by the graduates and are encouraged to be worn by the spectators. Tickets will be distributed with caps and gowns on June 8, 9, 10. Leon High School is not responsible for lost tickets.

LCS says it is excited to work with the Class of 2021 to make this a memorable, enjoyable and safe experience for everyone. If you have questions, contact the senior class sponsors.