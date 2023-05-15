Leon County Schools District superintendent Hanna to respond to FDOE allegations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools superintendent Rocky Hanna announced Sunday evening his plan to respond allegations made by the Florida Department of Education.

In a post on his Facebook page for re election as the Leon County Schools superintendent, Hanna said that he will respond to the Florida Department of Education's allegations.

"In consultation with my personal attorney, I have chosen to respond to the Commissioner of Education asking him what he would propose to resolve the matter," Hanna said in the post.

"I remain optimistic that the commissioner and the decision makers in the Department of Education will realize I have not done the things they have accused me of. I absolutely have no 'history of defying the law' nor have I ever suggested to anyone to violate the law or not teach the Florida Standards as established by the Board of Education."

Florida Department of Education commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. sent a letter to Hanna last month stating there was probable cause to justify sanctions against Hanna's state educator certificate.

The commissioner said in the letter Hanna had a history of defying the law or failing to follow the law with fidelity along with using his position to politically influence others under his authority.

In the letter on his re election page, Hanna expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him.